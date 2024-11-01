‘Godzilla Minus One’ Filmmaker Directing New Godzilla Movie

Let loose a roar, Godzilla fans; the man behind the amazing Godzilla Minus One is returning to the franchise to direct another Godzilla movie.

That would be Takashi Yamazaki, the man who directed, wrote, and also oversaw the visual effects on 2023’s Godzilla Minus One, the outstanding prequel to the original Godzilla movie. Yamazki’s film, made on a fraction of the budget of Hollywood recent Godzilla movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, was far and away the superior monster movie — and one of the best darn movies of any kind released last year. It also turned out to be a surprising worldwide smash, grossing over $110 million worldwide.

Yamazaki himself announced the news of his new Godzilla project on the official Toho Godzilla Twitter account;

It’s not clear yet whether this movie will be a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One, which was set at the end of World War II and its immediate aftermath, or whether it could be a Godzilla film set in the present day that’s totally unrelated to the previous film. (If it’s the former, do you call it the mathematically inaccurate Godzilla Minus Two or the more technically correct Godzilla Zero? That’s a tough call.)

Even as Toho has revived their own homegrown Godzilla franchise, his Hollywood counterpart series continues as well. Godzilla x Kong was also a hit in theaters, earning more than half a billion dollars, and its producers, Legendary, is continuing its “Monsterverse” featuring ’Zilla, King Kong, and other giant creatures. The next Godzilla film in their franchise is currently scheduled for release in the spring of 2027.