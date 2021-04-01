Warning: This post includes SPOILERS for Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard has cleared up a question fans have been wondering: Why is there no post-credits scene at the end of the movie? Both Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters featured teasers for their MonsterVerse sequels, but Godzilla vs. Kong has nothing of the sort.

In a recent interview with Collider, Wingard was asked about a post-credits stinger, or lack thereof. “We actually did shoot a post-credits scene but we ended up using it in the movie. Because we shot it while we were making the film and we realized we needed a scene at the end of the movie,” replied Wingard. “We had this footage, and we were like ‘wait a minute, if we actually just change this thing about this footage we originally shot for a post-credit thing, we can actually use it in the movie.’”

The post-credits footage fit in so perfectly with the rest of the film, Wingard and the rest of the creative team sacrificed a fun post-credits teaser in service of the greater plot. But there’s another reason why Wingard feels why such a scene wouldn’t make sense for the movie series. He explained that because the future of the MonsterVerse is still up in the air, a post-credits scene would pigeonhole the franchise.

Unlike Marvel, who charts the course of its cinematic universe years in advance, the MonsterVerse is less set in stone. Wingard wants audiences to vote on whether or not they want to see another monster movie. “It makes sense that we don't have a post-credits scene,” said Wingard. “Let’s figure out what people really like about this movie and then if we’re gonna make a sequel, let’s figure out what that is based on what people like and don't like.”

Basically, if fans want to see another MonsterVerse movie, they should make their voices heard.

