The trailer for Good Boy dropped online Monday, and I’m paw-sitive dog lovers are gonna wanna see this one later this fall.

Directed by Ben Leonberg in his directorial debut, Good Boy flips the haunted house tale on its head, showing the horrors of a haunted house story from the family’s adorable pet dog’s perspective — in this case, the director’s real-life dog, Indy.

“Man’s best friend ... always by your side ... through the good times ... and ...” the trailer reads, first showing heartwarming home footage of Indy growing up as a puppy before toggling to a more chilling atmosphere.

The trailer teases Indy’s emotive reactions to the spooky, dark terrors the pup must face off against in his new and very haunted home, from strange knocking sounds late at night to more visceral, violent manifestations.

Watch the trailer for Good Boy below:

Good Boy follows a dog named Indy who slowly realizes his owner Todd is being haunted by a sinister force after they move into a new home in the countryside following a family tragedy.

As Indy becomes more disturbed by the dark presence in their new house, the devoted and loyal canine, who obviously cannot communicate with his human companion, must fight to save Todd from the malevolent entities around them.

If the general consensus in the YouTube comments section for the trailer is anything to go by, folks are already stressed about Indy’s potential fate in the film. As one commenter put it, "If the dog dies we riot!" I’m not so worried, though. I think those ghosts are barking up the wrong tree.

The independent horror film was acquired by IFC and Shudder following its premiere at SXSW back in March, where it received critical acclaim.

Good Boy is slated to hit theaters on October 3, 2025, just in time for spooky season.

