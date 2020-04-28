‘Goosebumps’ Books To Become A New Live-Action TV Series

Scholastic is teaming up with Sony Pictures and Neal H. Moritz to adapt R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps into a new television series. Moritz was the producer of the feature films Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2, which were both produced by Sony. The news was reported by Deadline, who included a statement by Iole Lucchese, Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer:

Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation. From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps.

For ’90s kids, the Goosebumps books were all the rage. These children’s horror stories were were scary, but not scary enough to stop you from burning through all 62 books in the original series. Short, snappy, and to the point, each Goosebumps novella is perfectly formatted for a television episode. In fact, a Goosebumps TV series did run for 74 episodes from 1995 to 1998. Now, a whole new generation of kids will be able to get the heebie-jeebies from Stine’s chilling stories.

Until then, you can stream all of the original Goosebumps series on Netflix. Just make sure to leave your nightlight on.