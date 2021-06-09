R.L. Stine is known as the king of kid-friendly horror, thanks to his Goosebumps book series. Another of his horror novel series, Fear Street, was always aimed at older kids, but somewhere in the translation to a franchise for Netflix — three films hitting the streaming service in back-to-back-to-back weeks — they got even darker.

“Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills-- and a lot more terror!” Stine wrote earlier this year in introducing the first teaser for the Fear Street films. Now a new trailer for the films is here, and it confirms they will definitely up the scare factor from the books.

The three interconnected movies are set in three distinct time periods: 1994, 1978, and 1666. According to director Leigh Janiak, each one of the movies pays homage to different horror movies from those eras; 1994 is inspired by Scream, 1978 borrows from the classic slashers like Halloween and Friday the 13th, and 1666 took a page from, of all things, Terence Malick’s The New World.

For a glimpse at all those inspirations, watch the new trailer below:

Here is the trilogy’s official synopsis:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected - and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series, FEAR STREET follows Shadyside's sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 premieres on Netflix on July 2. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 follows on July 9. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 wraps up the trilogy on July 16. They definitely don’t look like they are for little kids. (Stick to the Goosebumps movies for them.)

