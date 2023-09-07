‘Goosebumps’ Gets New Disney+ Series With First Trailer

It’s been over three years since news first broke of a new Goosebumps TV series, based on the popular series of horror books for kids by author R.L. Stine. In the book series’ ’90s heyday, a TV series was also produced, which ran for 74 episodes across four seasons. More recently, Goosebumps became a pair of live-action horror movies for kids. (The first of the two, which stars Jack Black, is actually really good.)

Finally, three years later, we’ve got the new show. It will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on October 13 (a Friday, of course), with the 10-episode season’s first five episodes. New installments will follow weekly from there. (The first two episodes will also air on Freeform on October 13.) The show comes from Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, who was the director of the first Goosebumps movie. That seems like like a good sign that the show will have the right tone and feel, and just the right amount of scares for ounger viewers.

The first trailer for the new Goosebumps is below:

The lead adult roles are played by Rachael Harris and Justin Long — who looks like this in one of the show’s official images:

Yeah, definitely a little scary. Here is the new Goosebumps series’ official synopsis:

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new “Goosebumps” series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Goosebumps premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13.

