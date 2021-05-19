R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series is getting a unique adaptation on Netflix. Instead of a single film, Netflix made three set in three totally different time periods with three totally different casts, and they’re releasing all of them over a span of three weeks this summer. And while Stine is known as the master of kid-friendly horror, these adaptations are decidedly not for kids.

"Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R,” Stine revealed in a statement about Fear Street movie news. “That means a lot more thrills — and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the screams are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

Stine’s Fear Street books, which are slightly more scary and grown-up than his well-known Goosebumps novels, began in 1989. More than 50 novels have been published, along with multiple spinoffs and sequels. Here’s the teaser for the Fear Street trilogy of films:

Here’s the series’ official synopsis:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected - and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history.

The series begins with Fear Street: 1994 on July 2, continues with Fear Street: 1978 on July 9, and concludes with Fear Street: 1666 on July 16.

