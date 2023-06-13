‘Gotham Knights’ Cancelled at the CW

DC has long had a home on television over at The CW. Unfortunately for fans of the shows, that era may be coming to an end.

Despite DC having a strong presence on the channel for years with shows like Arrow and The Flash, Gotham Knights was one of the only DC properties left on the channel at this point. There are a number of DC shows still in the works, with two spinning off from Matt Reeves' The Batman, but those will likely be Max streaming exclusives. And now the CW has announced Gotham Knights will be canceled, after just one season on the air.

Gotham Knights follows Turner Hayes, Batman’s adopted son, as well as a number of other Gotham teens who become involved in the investigation into the death of Bruce Wayne. Unfortunately, not much of that plot line ended up getting explored, considering the show only made it through one season.

The CW The CW loading...

READ MORE: Every Batman Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The CW did decide to bring back Superman & Lois for another season, but there won’t be a second season of Gotham Knights. With that show ending, and The Flash reaching its conclusion this year as well, the ranks of DC TV shows on broadcast television is dwindling down to almost nothing. The same goes for (HBO) Max streaming, where many of its DC shows like Titans and Doom Patrol are at or nearing their conclusion. DC fans will have to wait for the shows spun out of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, including the series starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

Get our free mobile app