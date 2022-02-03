The CW Orders ‘Gotham Knights’ Pilot

The CW is adding yet another title to its extensive roster of TV shows based on DC Comics. This one is called Gotham Knights and it sounds like an interesting departure from typical DC shows in that it presents an Elseworlds-style story of a world where Bruce Wayne is dead and several young characters are framed for his murder.

Here is the official synopsis for the show, which the press release from The CW makes clear is not based on the upcoming Gotham Knights video game, and is also not spun off from the CW’s Batwoman television series:

In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS.

The show is being written and executive produced by Natalie Abrams and Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux. Greg Berlanti, who overseas almost all of DC’s TV series on The CW and HBO Max, is involved as executive producer as well.

If The CW picks up Gotham Knights as a series, it will join The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Stargirl, Superman & Lois, and Naomi as TV series on the network based on DC Comics titles.

