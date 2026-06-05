Even the best directors go through ups and downs. Alfred Hitchcock made Topaz. The Coen brothers couldn’t beat The Ladykillers. Steven Spielberg wasn’t always perfect. (See: Always.)

In fact, some of the greatest filmmakers of the last half century have occasionally had to suffer through the indignity of getting recognized for their worst work — at least according to the voters at the Golden Raspberry Awards, AKA the Razzies. When you look at the list of their nominees for “Worst Director” through the years, the names are sometimes so impressive that out of context it would be tricky to determine whether you were looking at the contenders for the Razzie Awards or the Academy Awards.

Below we’ve picked 12 of the most surprising directors — Hall of Fame filmmakers whose work will be studied for generations — who found themselves on the receiving end of Razzie nominations. In some cases, the nominations might have been justified. (Or maybe you love Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio remake!) In others ... we don’t know what the heck Razz-cademy was thinking.

Great Directors Who’ve Received Razzie Nominations These Hall of Fame filmmakers all have at least one blemish on their resumes: A nomination (or two) for Worst Director from the Razzie Awards.

More Respected Directors With Razzie Nominations: Barry Sonnenfeld (Wild Wild West), Darren Aronofsky (mother!), John Frankenheimer (The Island of Dr Moreau), John McTiernan (Last Action Hero), Kevin Costner (The Postman), Lawrence Kasdan (Wyatt Earp), M. Night Shyamalan (Lady in the Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender, After Earth), Ron Howard (The Da Vinci Code, Hillbilly Elegy), Stephen Frears (Mary Reilly), The Wachowskis (The Matrix sequels, Jupiter Ascending).

READ MORE: The Worst First Movies By Great Directors