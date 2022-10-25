‘Guardians Holiday Special’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer is here, and it not only gives us some clues about the plot of the new Disney+ special, it also gives us some clues about the direction of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Like, how is Gamora going to return to the team after “dying” in Avengers: Infinity War and returning to life in Avengers: Endgame. And if she’s in the movie, why isn’t she in this Holiday Special?

That’s one of the topics we discuss in our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, which is about all the Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little details you might have missed in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer. We also look at the Guardians’ current roster, the setting of the trailer’s earlier scenes, and the reason why the Guardians and Peter Quill are so obsessed with Kevin Bacon. (Also, do you remember the Marvel movie that previously featured Kevin Bacon? Because we do!) Watch the full video below:

If you liked that video breaking down the Easter eggs in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, check out more of our videos below, including the Easter eggs in the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer, the surprising connection between Kang and She-Hulk’s K.E.V.I.N., and all of the Easter eggs in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ on November.aaa

Sign up for Disney+ here.

The Best Marvel Heroes Who Haven’t Joined the MCU Yet These great Marvel characters have yet to make the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.