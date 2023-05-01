Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not actually the third Guardians movie. Technically, yes, it’s the third part of the franchise written and directed by James Gunn. But the Guardians of the Galaxy also had major roles in the last two Avengers movies, Infinity War and Endgame, and they also appeared in a pretty substantial way in Thor: Love and Thunder. Plus, late last year James Gunn made the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which actually revealed a huge plot twist for the characters that you need to know in Vol. 3.

If you missed any of these appearances and want to get ready for the new Guardians movie we’re here to help. We’ve turned all of the Guardians’ Marvel Cinematic Universe journey into a single video recap. It covers about 11 hours of movies in around 22 minutes. That’s less than the time it would take you to listen to an awesome mix tape of ’70s radio hits. Check it out below:

