‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Starts Production

Assuming there are no further delays, by the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters it will be six years since the last film in the franchise opened in theaters. The summer after Vol. 2 debuted, Marvel fired James Gunn from the project because of offensive tweets he’d made years before that resurfaced on social media. Marvel rehired Gunn a few months later, but by that point he’d already been hired by Warner Bros. to make a Suicide Squad movie, pushing Guardians Vol. 3 back until he could shoot that film, and then write and direct a spinoff series about the DC’s Peacemaker. As a result, the time between Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 will mark the longest stretch between entries in Marvel franchise in the entire cinematic universe.

After all the delays, the movie is, at least, finally in production. Franchise star Chris Pratt posted a message on social media today hyping an episode of the Parks and Recollection podcast about his old sitcom. By way of an introduction, he revealed that he was filming the video on “day one” of work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — and he had the Star-Lord sideburns to prove it.

In addition to Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will also star Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. The big new addition to the cast this time around is Will Poulter as Marvel’s cosmic hero Adam Warlock. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

