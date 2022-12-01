Just revealed at Brazil’s CCXP22, here is the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Right off the bat, you’ll see the Guardians wearing matching team uniforms for the first time — uniforms that come right out of the Guardians comic books that first inspired this movie franchise.

But just because they’re dressing as a unit doesn’t mean things are going well on the team. This Vol. 3 trailer strongly implies the film will mark the end of the team — and that some of the characters may die along the way. Several of the characters, including Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and Dave Bautista’s Drax, are shown badly wounded, and there is a lot of ominous talk from Bradley Cooper’s Rocket about them all flying away together “one last time.”

Although that could just be a lot of misdirection, the truth is James Gunn is definitely leaving Marvel to go run DC Studios and several cast members, including Bautista, have talked about being ready to retire from Marvel. So however the movie turns out, a fourth Guardians film would surely look very different than the others. Check out the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

