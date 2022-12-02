‘Guardians Vol. 3’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer opens with the team encountering a whole suburban housing development full of strange human animal hybrids. Where are they? Who are these people? And why are the Guardians all wearing matching uniforms?

Those are just a few of the questions we answer in our latest Marvel video, which breaks down all the Easter eggs, secrets, and little details you might have missed in the new Guardians of the Galaxy trailer. We go into the history of the High Evolutionary, discuss exactly what and where Counter-Earth is, and why we think that’s the setting of that scene in the trailer. We also reveal the identity of that otter Rocket hugs, detail Cosmo’s backstory, predict which Guardians will die in Vol. 3, and get into what you need to know about the big new addition to the MCU, Adam Warlock. Check out all the Easter eggs below:

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, check out more of our videos below, including what would have happened if Killmonger had survived the events of Black Panther, why Ang Lee’s Hulk is the true start of the MCU, and all the potential connections between Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and many upcoming Marvel movies. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: All the Coolest Marvel Easter Eggs Here are all the best callbacks to Black Panther (and to decades of Marvel Comics) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.