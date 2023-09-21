Guillermo del Toro Was Going to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Movie

The history of Star Wars movies in the past few years has basically been the history of stuff that never got made. The last produced and released Star Wars film was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in late 2019. In nearly four years since, there has been a lot of development of numerous projects at Lucasfilm but nothing that has come close to completion — and apparently there have even been projects developed and abandoned that we’ve never even heard about.

For example: Screenwriter David S. Goyer — the man behind the scripts for Blade and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy — just revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he wrote a Star Wars movie that was going to be directed by Guillermo del Toro.

“I wrote an unproduced Star Wars movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct,” Goyer said. “It was about four years ago. I also wrote an unproduced scriptment for an origins of the Jedi movie, also for Star Wars, that I wrote for them that took place 25,000 years before the first Star Wars film.”

Del Toro himself later confirmed the revelation on Twitter, writing “True. Can’t say much. Maybe two letters “J” and “BB” is that three letter?” (Dummy me has no idea what he is hinting at there. Maybe BB as in BB-8?)

Goyer and del Toro previously worked together on Blade II, so the thought of a Star Wars movie from that combination is extremely enticing.

As to why such a seemingly surefire winner of a project didn’t happen, Goyer told host Josh Horowitz, “there was a lot of behind the scenes stuff going on at Lucasfilm at the time. But it’s a cool script.”

“Dabbling in Star Wars would have been fun for me,” Goyer added. Probably would have been fun to watch too! Alas. It’s still not entirely clear what the next Star Wars movie that will make it to theaters will be, but new episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka are currently airing weekly on Disney+.

