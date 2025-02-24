When James Gunn announced his plans for an ambitious new universe of DC Comics movies and shows, he revealed an initial lineup of ten interconnected movies and shows. The first, Creature Commandos, already premiered on Max. The next, Gunn’s Superman movie, is coming to theaters this summer. But at a press event last week, Gunn said that some of the other projects that were previously promised have been slow to develop.

For example: Besides Creature Commandos and Superman, another early new DCU project Gunn teased was Waller, a Suicide Squad and Peacemaker spinoff starring Viola Davis. DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said that the project has had “a bumpy road” so far and that “we’ve taken a couple of cracks at it but still haven’t been able land.” In other words: Waller isn’t coming in the immediate future.

Gunn and Safran also said two other previously announced projects have been slow to come together: A live-action Booster Gold TV series and a movie version of the superhero team The Authority — even though one or two members of the group are set to appear in Gunn’s own Superman film.

The Booster series had a showrunner who “maybe ... fell out of love, maybe he got busy.” And The Authority “has had a harder time coming along” and “hasn’t been much of a priority.”

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. loading...

READ MORE: 15 Actors Who Turned Down Major DC Roles

On the other hand, projects that weren’t in that initial slate, like a Clayface movie by Mike Flanagan, are moving forward. And the Supergirl film and Green Lantern show Gunn and Safran previously announced are both in production right now.

Gunn claimed these projects are all “writer-driven.” His DC, he insisted, will not make things until everyone involved is “happy with the script.” That includes things like the new DC Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, which supposedly has a writer that Gunn is “working very closely with” to make sure it is something they want to make.

Gunn’s Superman is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Get our free mobile app