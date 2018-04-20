This year’s Halloween is a bit of a reboot and a bit of a sequel that may have fans feeling deja vu as the new movie retreads the original film’s past. The whole team is back: Jamie Lee Curtis is Laurie Strode, John Carpenter is doing the soundtrack, and original Michael Myers Nick Castle is also returning. This time, Laurie’s granddaughter is the one beset by the masked killer as the movie follows many beats from the first, like a recurring nightmare the Strode family can’t seem to wake up from.

Jamie Lee Curtis spoke to Yahoo! about what we can expect from the rebooquel, and said that she loved the idea Danny McBride and David Gordon Green came up with for the script.

And as soon as I read what David Green and Danny McBride had come up with … and the way that they connected the dots of the story, it made so much sense to me that it felt totally appropriate for me to return to Haddonfield, Ill., for another 40th-anniversary retelling. There was the idea of, ‘What do you call it?’ If I had had my druthers, I probably would’ve called it Halloween Retold. Because it’s being retold. It’s the original story in many, many, many ways. Just retold 40 years later with my granddaughter.

Though she stars in one of the most iconic horror franchises ever created, Curtis doesn’t see herself as a horror fan, given how scary the world already is.

For people who like that sort of thing, I think it’s going to be really fun for them to experience. For me, that just doesn’t hold any interest to me. Because I’m frightened enough about all [today’s political climate]. So the idea of now paying money and sitting in a dark theater with a bunch of people and watching something really scary doesn’t really do much for me. But there are a lot of people who love it, and they’re gonna love this movie.

Halloween is directed by David Gordon Green and opens October 19.

