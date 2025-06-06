‘Freaky Friday’ Gets Freakier in New Sequel Trailer

Movies about body swaps, silly as they often are, speak to several ideas that at the core of human existence. What is the self? Is there a human soul? How would I react if I had a double who looked like me but with someone else’s consciousness? What would happen if a teenager told you she was actually Jamie Lee Curtis in a high school girl’s body? Stuff like that.

The new Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday doubles the doubling theme of the original film. Now in addition to Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, there is a new generation of young women who they swap brains with — in other words, you’ve got four women of various ages all switching places. (The new cast additions are played by Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons.)

Watch the trailer for the new Freakier Friday below:

I know she was in a totally different Freaky Friday movie (Disney first made a movie based on the Mary Rodgers novel in 1976; the Curtis/Lohan version was released in 2003) but I really want Jodie Foster to show up in a cameo somewhere, to set up Freakiest Friday at some point in the future.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. “Freakier Friday” is directed by Nisha Ganatra and based on the book “Freaky Friday” by Mary Rodgers.

Freakier Friday is scheduled to open in theaters on August 8.

