One of the longest-running and most popular mystery series in the history of television is now going to become a mystery film.

Universal is making a Murder, She Wrote movie, which will star Jamie Lee Curtis as Jessica Fletcher, the mystery writer who becomes a sleuth in her hometown of Cabot Cove, Maine.

The film will be directed by Pitch Perfect’s Jason Moore. Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo wrote the film version’s script.

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Murder, She Wrote, created by Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson and William Link, ran for a whopping 12 seasons on CBS, plus four TV films that aired intermittently in the years after the show’s conclusion. This will be the first feature-film for theaters, though. All of the previous episodes and TV movies starred Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher. Lansbury was nominated for an Emmy for every season of the series, although she never won a single award for the show.

At its height, Murder, She Wrote was one of the most popular shows on television. In its second season, it was the #3 ranked series on the air. Reruns continue on in syndication and on free streaming services like Tubi to this day.

Murder, She Wrote became so beloved at this point, in fact, that it even inspired its own theme park attraction, the Murder, She Wrote Mystery Theatre at Universal Studios Florida. The stage-based show explained how television shows were post-produced. It closed in 1996.

Murder, She Wrote (the movie) is scheduled to open in theaters on Dec. 22, 2027.

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