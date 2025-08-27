There’s nothing more terrifying than movie-inspired carbonated beverages.

With nearly every food brand on store shelves now getting into the Halloween theming every fall, Fanta decided to go full-blown horror movie in 2025. Their entire line of flavors will temporarily pay tribute to an array of Universal and Blumhouse monsters. That includes The Black Phone Strawberry, Halloween Pineapple, and Five Nights at Freddy’s Orange (and Zero Orange).

As people who wanta Fanta already know, those are just your standard Fanta flavors in special horror-themed cans. But they’re also introducing a brand-new flavor — “Chucky’s Punch” — featuring everyone’s favorite sentient doll from the Child’s Play franchise. Making his flavor blood red color ... chef’s kiss.

Supposedly all five Universal and Blumhouse flavors, including the new Chucky one, are available starting today. The Chucky flavor will only be available for a limited-time, so if you’re a big Child’s Play fan, you better keep your eyes peeled.

This is the second year in a row Fanta has partnered with a seasonally appropriate film in the fall. In 2024, they introduced a bright green “Haunted Apple” flavor timed to the release of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. And they used the similar hook of putting the faces of other Beetlejuice Beetlejuice characters on their regular flavors’ labels. (I for one have never enjoyed a pineapple Fanta more than when Catherine O’Hara’s face was on the packaging.) Clearly that tie-in performed well enough to warrant a repeat, this time with Universal and Blumhouse.

(I have to say ... I never expected to live in a world with drinks inspired by The Black Phone. I am not sure I personally would want to drink something emblazoned with the face of a monstrous child abductor and murderer. Like, if the Grabber offered you a drink, I would strongly advise you not to take it. He does not have your best interests at heart. But I guess that’s the kooky fun of the whole promotion.)

Personally, I’m just glad that Fanta restrained themselves from really leaning in the Halloween theming. If they had made the Michael Myers can Pumpkin Spice ... that might have done me in for good.