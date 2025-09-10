I Drank All of Fanta’s Halloween Sodas

When I was kid, Halloween was one day. You went trick or treating on October 31, and then you went back to your regular, non-spooky life. If you were lucky, you might find a box of Count Chocula in the store. (Good luck convincing your parents to buy it even if you did.) That was it.

These days, Halloween is an entire season, and maybe one longer than the actual calendar seasons like summer and fall, since the pumpkin decorations start showing up in early August and hang around until Thanksgiving. Every brand under the sun gets in on the action, with limited-time offerings and plenty of the spookiest flavor of all: Pumpkin spice. (As we all know, there is no spice more terrifying than pumpkin spice. I’ll bet just reading the words sent a shiver down your spine.)

You can’t walk ten steps in a grocery store in September without spotting some special Halloween-themed food or beverage. Seeing as themed foods and beverage are something of an interest of mine (an interest, a curse that will send me to an early grave, whatever), I have observed this development, mostly from afar, with a curious eye. Ah, but Halloween season is also a time for scary movies — and so, inevitably, there must come a convergence: Themed Halloween food that’s also inspired by movies.

That brings us to today’s tasting: A selection of Halloween (and Halloween) themed sodas from Fanta. Last year, Fanta introduced a limited-time “haunted apple” Beetlejuice Beetlejuice flavor. That was clearly a success because this year they topped themselves with a new flavor — “Chucky’s Punch” in honor of the killer doll from Child’s Play — and added a bunch of other Blumhouse horror villains to the labels of their other sodas.

As is custom here at ScreenCrush, when there is movie-inspired food (or drink in this case) I eat (or drink in this case) it all and tell you what I thought. This is an awful lot of soda for one man who’s not empowered by an ancient druid curse to consume, so my wife and kids helped out a little. I expected there would be a variety of opinions; to my surprise, we all agreed there was a clear best flavor, and it was not the one I would have expected beforehand.

Here are our reactions to Fanta’s Halloween sodas.

