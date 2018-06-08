He’s baaaaaaaaaack.

After a 9 year absence from movie screens, everyone’s favorite extremely unprofessional William Shatner impersonator Michael Myers returns for a whole new Halloween. This legacyquel ignores the events of every Halloween movie after the John Carpenter original from 1978 and features Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode for the first time since 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. Yes, that was the real title of a movie that was released in my lifetime.

The latest film is simply called Halloween, and in addition to Curtis it also stars Judy Greer and Will Patton, plus the original Michael Myers, Nick Castle, makes an appearances as well. It’s directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jeff Fradley and Danny McBride. Here’s the official synopsis:

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Master of horror John Carpenter executive produces and serves as creative consultant on this film, joining forces with cinema’s current leading producer of horror, Jason Blum (Get Out, Split, The Purge, Paranormal Activity). Inspired by Carpenter’s classic, filmmakers David Gordon Green and Danny McBride crafted a story that carves a new path from the events in the landmark 1978 film, and Green also directs.

Halloween opens on October 18.

