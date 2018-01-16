We’ve seen a whole lot of nada by way of official details concerning with new Han Solo spinoff. Sure, we’ve seen random photos of electric cables, mysterious cockpits and non-spoilery footage from on-set monitors from master tease Ron Howard. But so far, no official stills or details for the movie that’s merely four months away; until today, that is.

On Tuesday, Disney unveiled a lengthy press kit of new image and details for the studio’s 2018 releases. We got the first photo and synopsis from Wreck It Ralph 2 and a peek at Ant-Man and the Wasp. But most exciting, the studio finally released the first official synopsis of Solo: A Star Wars Movie. So without further ado, feast your eyes on the deets:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

OK, it’s not all that revealing and is the most vague of synopsis imaginable, but we can still pick it apart. For one, at least Alden Ehrenreich’s Han will still be a scoundrel, and a beloved one at that. But most exciting is confirmation that we’ll finally get to see the first time the smuggler meets his best bud and co-pilot, Chewie! Also, a “dangerous criminal underworld” sounds intriguing.

We’ve yet to see what the heck Ehrenreich’s young Han will even look like, but with the film set to open on May 25, a teaser trailer is bound to debut sooner or later – perhaps at the Super Bowl? The Star Wars movie will also star Donald Glover as the young Lando, Joonas Suatamo as Chewie, along with new characters, Emilia Clarke’s Kira, Woody Harrelson’s Beckett, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s CGI character, and Thandie Newton.