The Filthiest DC Show Returns in ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Trailer

It feels like there is a very vocal segment of the DC Comics audience that really craves adult, mature versions of the company’s characters. If you would consider yourself part of that segment, then Harley Quinn, which stars Kaley Cuoco as the title character, is for you. This is the DC show with sex, violence, and profanity galore. It’s not technically R-rated, because TV shows aren’t rated R. But that’s the only reason it’s not. This is not a show for kids. Keep them far away, lest their brains be permanently soiled.

The new trailer for Season 3 of the series makes it clear the adult content very much continues on Harley Quinn this year. The trailer includes lots of foul language, tons of innuendos, graphic bloody action, and lots more. Check it out below.

Here’s the season’s official synopsis:

The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) - "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Harley Quinn Season 3 premieres on HBO Max on July 28. New episodes premiere weekly through September. The appearance by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is very appealing. I wonder what he’ll be up to besides, um, sitting on Clayface...

