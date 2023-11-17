Harold and Kumar’s writers are “determined” to make a fourth film.

Jon Hurwitz — who co-wrote the 2004 original movie alongside Hayden Schlossberg — says the team behind the three comedy films are “dying” to produce a fourth motion picture in the series.

Hurwitz told ComicBook.com: “Well, first of all, we are dying to make another one. We’ve been a little bit busy lately between Cobra Kai and Obliterated.

“We had a dinner not long ago. About a month ago with John (Cho) and Kal (Penn).”

Hurwitz admitted it is “just a matter of time” before they make the fourth film.

He added: “We’re all talking about making another one. It’s really just a matter of time ... it's figuring out when it could all fit into all of our schedules.”

The first film in the series, Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, featured Harold Lee (John Cho) and Kumar Patel (Kal Penn) on an adventure to a White Castle restaurant after smoking marijuana.

Last year, Penn admitted he is hopeful something can be “figured out” by 2024, the year the first movie will turn 20 years old.

“I hesitate even answering that question because all of us want to do a fourth movie, we just need to figure out the right timing,” he said.

“You’ve got the 20-year anniversary coming up, so maybe we can figure out something by then.”

