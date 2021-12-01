‘Hawkeye’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg

The following post contains SPOILERS for Hawkeye Episode 3.

This week’s episode of Hawkeye introduces us to Echo. Her origin story in the show is very similar to the one seen in Marvel Comics, where she is manipulated into becoming an assassin by the Kingpin, who wants to take advantage of her incredible ability to mimic any movement she sees. In the show the Kingpin is a no-show (at least so far?) but her backstory, including the role played by her father, remains entirely intact.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs and Marvel references in this latest episode of Hawkeye. In our latest Hawkeye video, we run down all of them, including a possible reference to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the reason a lot of this episode takes place in an abandoned K-B Toy Store, the foreshadowing of Echo wanting to learn capoeira in her school assignment, and the sign that could be a clue that the Kingpin is eventually going to appear on this show. Watch them all below:

