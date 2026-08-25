Move over Avengers; here comes the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

With $858.4 million in ticket sales in the United States, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now not only the biggest film of 2026 so far, and not only the biggest Spider-Man ever. It’s now the biggest Marvel film ever in the U.S. as well, as it just passed the $858.3 earned by Avengers: Endgame. That box-office total makes it the second biggest film ever domestically, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its $936.6 million.

Brand New Day also just topped the weekend box-office chart for the fourth straight week.

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READ MORE: Every Spider-Man Movie and Spinoff, Ranked

Worldwide, Brand New Day remains in sixth place all-time, behind Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, Ne Zha 2, and Titanic. To climb into the top five on that list, it will need to edge past Titanic’s $2.26 billion gross, which is currently about $40 million away.

What impresses me the most about all of this is that Brand New Day is doing it all on the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which profiles much more strongly as the “bigger” Spider-Man movie with the higher potential at the box office. That was the movie that featured both prior Spider-Man stars, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with many of the franchise’s most famous villains, including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

That film ultimately earned $1.92 billion worldwide and $814.8 million domestic, both huge totals. And Brand New Day has passed them both easily. Just how high will it go? And will the release next month of Avengers Endgame: Encore change these rankings at all?