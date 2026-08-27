When Is ‘Toy Story 5’ Streaming? Pixar Film Announces Disney+ Premiere Date

Toy Story 5 comes to Disney+ next month.

The biggest animated film of 2026 so far — and the third-biggest movie period of 2026 after Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey — is officially coming to streaming on Disney+ (duh) in just a couple of weeks.

The fifth Toy Story — the first directed by longtime Pixar filmmaker Andrew Stanton — features the returns of Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of Bonnie’s toys, now in competition for their owner’s attention with a manipulative piece of tech, a kid-friendly tablet computer named Lilypad.

READ MORE: Every Pixar Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The notion of these old toys getting muscled out by new tech is the perfect allegory for a Pixar movie about making films the (slightly) old fashioned way, and competing for attention with things like social media and artificial intelligence. How does stuff from earlier eras compete?

As I wrote in my own review of Toy Story 5 here on ScreenCrush...

Pixar isn’t going anywhere as long as they keep producing witty, moving stories like Toy Story 5, which is far better than any fourth sequel about squabbling sentient action figures has any right to be. Although nostalgia for its classic characters is baked right into its perpetual conflict between the old and the new, Toy Story 5 tells a pointedly timely story about our society’s relationship with technology — one that’s not quite as simplistic as it might appear in the film’s marketing.

The film grossed $478 million in the United States alone, and $1.12 billion worldwide, so most people interested in Toy Story 5 already saw and loved it. But this is the kind of movie that kids are gonna watch over and over and over again (he says from experience with two kids of his own). For those people, Disney+ and streaming are a godsend. (Or maybe a nightmare. You ever watch Frozen 12 times in one week? It changes you. It changes you forever. You can’t let it go.)

Toy Story 5 begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on September 23.

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