Avengers: (Re)assemble!

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel is putting Avengers: Endgame back into theaters this September. They’re calling it Avengers Endgame: Encore (man, these colon placements are super confusing) — and the main reason to see it on the big screen instead of just rewatching the film on Disney+ or Blu-ray is exclusive Doomsday footage that will be playing with Encore in theaters.

According to the press release, Avengers Endgame: Encore includes “an exclusive look at the highly anticipated December 18 release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.” But if you see the movie in IMAX or Infinity Vision (basically Marvel’s new proprietary premium format) you will get “an additional sneak peek at the film.” That’s how they getcha to pay a few extra bucks for a movie you might already own on home video (and can probably stream at home right this minute).

There’s also a new trailer for the film hyping the re-release. (Before you ask: It doesn’t include any new footage of Doomsday, or any hints what the exclusive first look in it might contain.)

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With $2.799 billion, Avengers: Endgame is already the second-highest-grossing film in the history of movies behind only the original Avatar and its $2.923 billion. It was supposed to mark the end of an era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with several of its main stars, including Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, both retiring from the company after the film. But both were eventually lured back into the fold for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, although Downey will now play Doctor Doom, instead of his old character, Iron Man.

Avengers Endgame: Encore opens in theaters on September 25. Tickets for the film are on sale now.

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