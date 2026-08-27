Do you need to see Avengers Endgame: Encore before you see Avengers: Doomsday? The director of both movies says yes.

Obviously he has a financial motivation to tell you that you do. It would be very easy to for most Marvel fans to revisit Avengers: Endgame before Doomsday arrives in theaters at home. Surely they own the film on Blu-ray or 4K, or they subscribe to Disney+, where it is streaming. If not, they could also rent the movie at home for just a couple of bucks.

But Marvel is putting Endgame back in theaters next month, with a couple minutes of new footage and some special looks at Doomsday. They’re calling it Avengers: Endgame Encore. And according to Joe Russo — co-director of both films — it is “required viewing” ahead of Doomsday.

“It’s going to connect the story of the two movies,” Russo explained in an interview with Fandango.

“It’s important to see Endgame again in theaters for two reasons,” he continued. “One, if you want to have a lot of fun cheering and screaming and reliving all the emotions the first time you saw it. Number two, I think it’s required viewing for following the story in Doomsday.”

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It’s already been seven years since Avengers: Endgame first debuted in the winter of 2019. Marvel has released 16 movies since then, plus a whole bunch of television shows. But their marketing for Doomsday is really leaning heavily on Endgame — and on convincing people to revisit Endgame in theaters before they go to Doomsday.

When Endgame: Encore tickets went on sale earlier this week, Marvel said the new version of the movie includes “an exclusive look at the highly anticipated December 18 release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday,” plus an “additional sneak peek at the film” for those who see it in IMAX or Marvel’s new Infinity Vision format.

Avengers Endgame: Encore hits theaters on September 25. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in theaters roughly three months later, on December 18.

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