Doctor Doom is the ultimate Marvel bad guy right? And he’s the guy who’s going to battle the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday, right?

Well, yes and no. Doom is definitely going to battle those character. But it’s also possible that from his point of view, Doctor Doom is the one who is avenging lost loved ones like his mother, his wife, and his son. Based on what we’ve seen in Doomsday’s trailers so far, it sure looks like Doom lost his family in some sort of multiversal incident — maybe one involving Loki. He may literally be an avenger in Avengers: Doomsday, albeit one who’s doing stuff the rest of Marvel’s heroes don’t like.

In our latest video we look at the Doomsday trailers (and speculate about some rumors) related to Doctor Doom. Can he be the hero and villain of the new Avengers movie? Let’s find out:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on why Doctor Doom is the true Avenger of Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Marvel movies and TV shows Marvel thinks you need to see before Avengers: Doomsday, one on the Easter eggs in the newest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and several on all the Easter eggs you missed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18.

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