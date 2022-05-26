Hayden Christensen Wants to Do a Darth Vader Series

With Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader for the new Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, it was only a matter of time before rumors started swirling around about a Vader-centric spinoff. Christensen is answering the call as best as he can. There’s been no word from any of the studios involved, nor has Disney mentioned anything in the works. That being said, Christensen claims he is absolutely interested if presented with the chance.

When asked in a recent interview, he explained:

If the opportunity presents itself, I would be all for it. I think this is a character that is very complex, and there’s a lot there to further explore. If the powers that be were so inclined, I would be so excited to get to do so.

The actor first appeared as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack Of The Clones, in addition to appearing in the next entry, Revenge of the Sith. While some really liked his fresh face for the more grownup Anakin, a lot of people also tended to single out Christensen’s performance in the prequels for being "wooden.” In hindsight, a lot of the criticism was probably directed more at the writing than the actor himself.

The film showed us what exactly lead to the downfall of the Old Republic, and what drove a once-pure Anakin to the Dark Side of The Force. The ending of Revenge Of The Sith even shows us a bit of the life-saving operation that saved Anakin’s life, while completing his transformation into villainous Darth Vader

The new Obi-Wan Kenobi series will take place between Episodes III and IV. In this era, the last remnants of the Jedi are hunted by an inquisitorial force, doing their best to stamp out anyone who survived Order 66. Fans of the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be pretty familiar with this period, as well as the inquisitors themselves. In the game, former Jedi Cal Kestis is hunted by a Jedi-turned-inquisitor by the name of the Second Sister.

The plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi is strikingly similar, with Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan in hiding from the Third Sister. Not only that, but he has a young Luke Skywalker to look after. Eventually, since Christensen’s involvement is confirmed, there’s sure to be a confrontation between Obi-Wan and his former apprentice.

Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is debuting on May 27. Not only that, but you can watch the first two episodes immediately.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best