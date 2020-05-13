Here’s All The New Originals Coming To HBO Max This Summer

This summer is bound to be a big one for HBO’s streaming service HBO Max. Over the next few months, HBO Max will be adding new titles as well as continuing some of its most popular series. The second wave of content begins Thursday, June 18, when the first season of unscripted kids adventure competition series Karma hits the platform.

From there, we can expect to see another season of the critically acclaimed DC Universe series Doom Patrol on June 25. Esme & Roy, Sesame Workshop’s animated series for preschoolers, will also return for a second season on that date. We'll also get a third season of the comedy thriller Search Party, and the first of four brand-new hourlong Adventure Time specials, titled Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO.

On July 9, Amy Schumer’s three-part docuseries Expecting Amy is set to debut. Directed by Alexander Hammer, Expecting Amy gets up close and personal with Schumer during her life on tour. There's also the adult animated comedy Close Enough, focusing on the antics of a millennial family living with roommates. Later in the month comes the multi- generational family docusoap The House of Ho, followed by Cartoon Network Studios' kids animated series Tig’n’Seek.

At the end of July, HBO Max will present the U.S. premiere of U.K. scripted comedy Frayed and the unscripted British animal rescue series The Dog House. Finally, on August 6, Seth Rogen’s upcoming comedy feature An American Pickle will debut as the first HBO Max original film under the Warner Max label.

“We want to provide audiences with a wide-ranging and consistent flow of high-quality programming across all genres," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max. "From scripted series and intimate documentaries, to premium animation for kids and adults, to feature length films from teams at the top of their game, our creators bring it all, each with their own unique take, building a slate of originals that is nothing short of amazing.”