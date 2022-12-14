Henry Cavill Announces He’s Done as Superman (Again)

You will not believe a man can fly. At least if that man is Henry Cavill.

Man, what a difference two months make. In late October, Cavill made a surprise return as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. A few days later, Cavill posted a video on his Instagram account with a very clear message: “I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman.”

Not anymore.

Cavill just posted another message to Instagram, this one with the exact opposite message. “I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.”

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire,” Cavill added, “this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

Beyond the fact that Cavill is now out as Superman for a second time, and a Man of Steel 2 is definitely not happening, this would seemingly suggest that whatever Dwayne Johnson had planned for the future of Black Adam in the DC Universe is in doubt as well. Black Adam ended with the title character confronting Superman, setting up a fight or maybe a team-up between the two in a future movie. Cavill’s announcement makes it clear that is not going to happen. That doesn’t mean Johnson won’t get another Black Adam movie or appearance, but it certainly seems to rule out whatever he previously had in mind.

The timing of all of this is pretty absurd, and it certainly isn’t a good look to have a guy dramatically announce he was returning as a popular character, make absolutely nothing, then announce he was done again a couple months later. But hopefully whatever Gunn and Safran have planned for Superman will be worth the wait. (Gunn announced today that he is writing a new Superman movie starring a younger version of the character than the 39-year-old Cavill.)

Cavill concluded his message to fans “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.” But not up, up and away.