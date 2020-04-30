A ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake Is Coming From the Russo Brothers

Disney isn’t waiting for its live-action remake of Mulan to hit theaters (whenever that might be) to prep its next live-action remake. The Hollywood Reporter says the studio is already developing a live-action version of its 1997 animated feature Hercules, which had a long and not particularly smooth production — it was ultimately credited to 17 different writers — but still grossed more than $252 million in theaters worldwide.

Intriguingly, the new Hercules will be produced (though, at least for now, not directed) by Joe and Anthony Russo, of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame. A writer is already at work reimagining the film for human actors:

The studio has hired Dave Callaham, the action scribe who launched The Expendables franchise and wrote Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, to pen the script... The new Hercules is in early development and this being a Disney title, rumors have already swirled about other producers and even filmmakers. The Russos are the only producers on the project and will not direct, according to insiders.

The legend of Hercules has been told many times onscreen, both before and after the animated version; Disney’s Hercules was a musical that starred Tate Donovan as the legendary hero, with Danny DeVito as his sidekick Phil, and James Woods giving a particularly memorable vocal performance as the sinister Hades.

At the moment, Disney’s new Mulan is scheduled to be released on July 24, although that is very much subject to change. Their upcoming live-action remakes, either on Disney+ or in theaters, also include Robin Hood, The Little Mermaid, and Pinocchio. As for Hercules, hopefully this version doesn’t go from zero to hero to zero again.

