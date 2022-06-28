‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back

Nearly 30 years after the original film came and went quickly in theaters, the world is finally getting a Hocus Pocus 2. Even though the original movie was not a hit upon its first release, its tale of witches and magic became a Halloween staple on cable. It’s amazing what forcing a generation to watch something over and over again will do.

Finally, after all those decades, there was enough interest to make a new film. All three original stars — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters. The film is coming to Disney+ this fall, and here is the very first trailer for it:

The movie has a poster too (even though it will never play in movie theaters because it’s a streaming exclusive.)

Some new first-look images from the movie:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. “Hocus Pocus 2” also stars Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War”), Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Froyan Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), and Tony Hale (“Veep”). The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (“Dumplin,’” “The Proposal”) and produced by Lynn Harris (“King Richard,” “The Shallows”), with Ralph Winter (“Hocus Pocus,” “X-Men” franchise), David Kirschner (“Hocus Pocus,” “Chucky”) and Adam Shankman (“Disenchanted,” “Hairspray”) serving as executive producers.

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30. Just think of how many times you can binge watch it before Halloween.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.