Another ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Is in Development

Even though the actual Game of Thrones television series ended back in 2019 after eight beloved but sometimes contentious seasons, HBO has no intent to ever wind down the overall Westeros franchise, at least not in the immediate future. They’ve already got one Game of Thrones prequel series on the air, House of the Dragon, with more episodes of that show coming soon. And now there’s word they another prequel series is in development at the channel as well.

According to Variety, this show would be about “Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys,” and how they “ used their army and their three dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms on Westeros with the exception of Dorne.” This show would be set “approximately 300 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones.” (House of the Dragon takes place about 200 years before Game of Thrones.)

They also note that the project could actually start life as a feature film that could then continue in an ongoing television series. (They don’t specify whether that film would be intended for HBO and HBO Max or for theaters)

HBO has pursued a variety of Game of Thrones spinoffs since the show went off the air. Before House of the Dragon made it to series, they produced a pilot starring Naomi Watts that would have been a Thrones prequel set even further back in Westeros history; this show never made it to the air. HBO also has a project in development based on Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg. About a year ago, there were reports of three more spinoffs that HBO was considering. There are also rumors of a Jon Snow series as well.

This new prequel is supposedly in its earliest stages of development and does not even have a writer attached to it at this point. The second season premiere date for House of the Dragon has yet to be announced.

