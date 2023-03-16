Ben Affleck Says He’s Only in Five Minutes of ‘The Flash’

Yes, The Flash will feature multiple versions of Batman all working alongside the title character (or title characters, technically, as there are multiple Flashes in the movie as well). But at least one of them isn’t in the movie very much.

The Batman in question is the one played by Ben Affleck, who was the Dark Knight of Zack Snyder’s DC Universe. His “DCEU” is slowly coming to a conclusion with this final couple of productions before the new “DCU” that is currently in development from DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Affleck appeared in Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and then the Zack Snyder’s Justice League director’s cut. He was supposed to get his own Batman solo film that he was going to direct, but ultimately decided against making it, and later came out and said he was no longer interested in making what he called “IP movies.”

And so his final appearance as Batman (although there have been reports he may be in Aquaman 2) will likely be in The Flash — but it is definitely not a starring role. Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter that while he is very good in the film, he’s not in it long. As he put it...

I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great. A lot of it’s just tone. You’ve got to figure out, what’s your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman. And by the way, I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one [Batman v Superman].

You can see a few brief glimpses of Affleck’s Batman in The Flash trailer below. Affleck appears in at least two different scenes; one action sequence and one dialogue exchange between Bruce Wayne and Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. So if Affleck’s math is right, that could potentially be the only two scenes he’s in in the film.

Of course there is a whole other Batman in the movie, an older version of the character played by Michael Keaton. From the looks of the trailer, he’s got a much more important role in the story. The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on June 16, 2023.

