The following post contains spoilers for the full season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As a tale unto itself, Obi-Wan Kenobi is about as satisfying a television show as Star Wars had produced to date. It’s got an exciting story, weighty themes, and several very strong performances, including Ewan McGregor as an older, sadder Obi-Wan who finds a new hope thanks to his relationship with the young Princess Leia.

But how could Obi-Wan have a relationship with the young Leia without it coming up in the original Star Wars? If Obi-Wan spent all that time in hiding between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, how does that square with him going off on this big adventure where he fights with Darth Vader multiple times? Why doesn’t Vader continue his pursuit of Obi-Wan after this show? How does Obi-Wan sneak back to the same old hiding place after all that chasing and fighting?

Obi-Wan Kenobi provides very few definitive answers to these and other questions. It’s more concerned with telling its story than worrying about continuity issues, which is one reason why it’s way more enjoyable than, say, The Book of Boba Fett which felt like an explainer article stretched across seven hours.

But this is Star Wars, where an explainer article stretched across seven hours is a lot of fans’ idea of a great Saturday night. So let’s try to see if we can explain some of the more confusing aspects of Obi-Wan Kenobi and how it does (or sometimes doesn’t) fit into established Star Wars continuity.

How Does Obi-Wan Kenobi Fit Into Star Wars Continuity? The Disney+ series left us with a lot of questions about how (or even if) it fits into established Star Wars continuity. Let’s try to answer them.

The entire season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+. Sign up for Disney+ here.

Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best