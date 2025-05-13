The MCU Secret That Gave Sentry His Powers

Thunderbolts* introduces the Sentry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character is like Marvel’s version of Superman, which means he is incredibly powerful, and incredibly damaged. The same abilities that make him special also make him dangerous, because he can transform into his own arch-nemesis, the Void.

The movie does a good job of introducing Sentry, and giving us a little bit of his backstory as “Bob,” an ordinary guy who subjected himself to a mysterious experiment that gave him powers. But what exactly did Valentina Allegra de Fontaine do to Bob? And do his powers share a connection with the Super Soldier Serum that has sparked the creation of so many characters within the MCU? Or what about Extremis, the Iron Man technology that featured in Iron Man 3? Could the Infinity Stones be involved somehow?

That’s the subject of our latest Thunderbolts* video. Using all the clues about the Sentry’s backstory in the film, we’ll put forward a pretty interesting theory about how he connects to Captain America, the Hulk, Iron Man, and other superheroes and villains of the MCU. Watch our breakdown below:

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters. The Sentry will next be seen in Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to open in theaters on May 1, 2026.

