Your eyes don’t deceive you: That’s How to Train Your Dragon, redone in live-action.

(Well, Hiccup is a real person. Toothless is still animated.)

After decades of Disney turning their animated movies into live-action remakes (many of which have been huge blockbusters), DreamWorks is getting into the act too, and turning How to Train Your Dragon into live-action. They even got Gerard Butler to reprise his role as Hiccup’s burly father. And Dean DeBlois, director of all three How to Train Your Dragon animated features wrote and directed this remake, putting him an extremely exclusive club of filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock and John Woo who have remade their own work.

You can see the first trailer for the new How to Train Your Dragon below:

READ MORE: 25 Movie Remakes You Forgot Existed

Here is the remake’s official synopsis:

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise. On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

How to Train Your Dragon is scheduled to open in theaters on June 13.

Get our free mobile app