Burger King is adding a new limited-time “Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper” (complete with a red and yellow bun) in honor of the new live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon — and a whole menu of other Dragon-inspired items.

Now I had always assumed a “flame-broiled” Whopper was cooked in some sort of man-made device. A broiler, perhaps? What this news presupposes is ... maybe Burger King’s got some dragons in their kitchens breathing on the meat? I mean, it’s called fast food. What’s faster than a Night Fury?

The full How to Train Your Dragon menu at Burger King consists of:

Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper – A 1/4 lb of flame-grilled beef served on a red-and-orange-marbled bun colored from natural spices and vegetables topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo.

– A 1/4 lb of flame-grilled beef served on a red-and-orange-marbled bun colored from natural spices and vegetables topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo. Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries – Melty mozzarella sticks with peppers and Fiery Calabrian chili pepper-breading, served in a one-of-a-kind Toothless-inspired carton.

– Melty mozzarella sticks with peppers and Fiery Calabrian chili pepper-breading, served in a one-of-a-kind Toothless-inspired carton. Soaring Strawberry Lemonade – A sky-high refresher made with real fruit juice.

– A sky-high refresher made with real fruit juice. Viking’s Chocolate Sundae – A sweet finish with vanilla soft serve, HERSHEY’S® chocolate syrup, and cookie crumbles as dark as Toothless’ wings.

Vikings famously loved chocolate sundaes.

Limited-time Whoppers with unusually colored buns inspired by animated movies is becoming a full-blown trend at Burger King. A few years ago, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse got a Whopper with a red bun (with black sesame seeds), and just last fall the animated Addams Family series had a BK menu that included a purple-bunned Whopper.

(Personally, I’m crossing my fingers for a Mandalorian and Grogu themed Whopper with a green bun. Also the bun should have eyes and little pointy ears. I just want to eat Baby Yoda’s head, is what I’m saying. He looks delicious.)

Burger King’s How to Train Your Dragon menu will be available starting on May 27. The new live-action How to Train You Dragon debuts in theaters on June 13.

