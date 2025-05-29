I Ate Everything on Burger King’s ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Menu

Today I will discover the hidden world ... inside my large intestines.

That’s because I’m about to venture forth on an epic culinary quest. It will take me all the way to a mystic land populated by Vikings and ruled by a just and righteous king who has prepared a succulent feast of victuals roasted by the infernal breath of dragons.

Translation: I’m eating everything on the new How to Train Your Dragon menu at Burger King.

I might have fudged the mystic land part a little. Technically, this Burger King is located in Windsor Terrace across the street from Green-Wood Cemetery. I like this particular BK because it’s clean and quiet, even around lunchtime. Also, the scenic views of the graveyard really help put one’s life choices into perspective.

Mine increasingly revolve around the consumption of movie-inspired foods. Somehow that’s become a central part of my remit here at ScreenCrush. When a major Hollywood blockbuster teams with a fast food restaurant I must eat all of it, document the experience, and then schedule a checkup with my gastroenterologist at my earliest convenience.

Mother's Day - HTTYD IMAGE Burger King loading...

This is not my first experience with How to Train Your Dragon food. Just last week I visited Universal’s Epic Universe theme park, where there’s an entire land inspired by the franchise. Its themed restaurants sell mead, assorted meats that might appear in a Viking’s diet, plus a few that might not — like a bread cone filled with macaroni and cheese and several different proteins. (I don’t recall Gerard Butler chowing down on a mac and cheese bread cone while scolding his dragon-loving son, but those things were surprisingly tasty anyway, so I’ll allow it.)

As for Burger King’s Dragon menu, they’ve got a “dragon flame-grilled” Whopper with a special bun, spicy mozzarella fries, plus a new drink and a sundae. (The horned Dragon Burger King crowns are also a nice touch.) Eating all that food and then taking a ride on old Toothless sounds like a great way to learn how to puke on your dragon. But let’s do it anyway and see what happens.

