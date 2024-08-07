Watch Hugh Jackman Record ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Dialogue In the Most Intense Way Possible

It’s hard work being a superhero, especially when your superhero is as intense as Wolverine. Even when you’re out of costume you need to maintain that ultra-high energy level.

Case in point: Watch Hugh Jackman recording his ADR (additional dialogue replacement) for Deadpool & Wolverine months after shooting was over. Jackman is no longer in his tiger stripe X-Men armor. But if you close your eyes and listen to the grunting, groaning, and screaming, you’d swear he’s back in the MCU slicing up Deadpool variants.

The video was shared by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, who wrote “Like the rest of us, I’ve been addicted to @thehughjackman’s Logan ADR video for years. Today I proudly submit the next installment of this legend at work. Sound UP!”

Jackman’s only response to the video on Instagram: “Hi.”

Jackman is remarkably good at swinging his arms and grunting in time with his own movements. Like, this should be his job. I mean technically, it is his job. But if things don’t work out for Hugh in front of the camera, he could surely make a very good living just recording superhero grunts for other actors too lazy to deliver this committed a performance in an anonymous recording studio.

It’s also very funny that just as this sequence in Deadpool & Wolverine looks like a single sustained long take filled with intricate action, Jackman recorded the ADR for it in one long take as well. What better way to capture the exertion of all that slicing up annoying mutants?!?

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.