Another Star Wars movie is finally, officially happening.

Lucasfilm announced today that Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Deadpool & Wolverine’s Shawn Levy, is now in production. They also revealed the full cast of the movie: Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams.

Levy marked the occasion by posting a photo from the set with the caption “Day 1: A whole new adventure begins.”

READ MORE: Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The script for Starfighter was written by Jonathan Tropper. Lucasfilm has revealed very few details about the movie’s plot, saying only that it is “an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars.”

Here was Levy’s comment on the film beginning production.

I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter. From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.

Star Wars: Starfighter is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 28, 2027. It is just the second Star Wars movie to officially go into production in the last six years. The Mandalorian and Grogu will open in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Get our free mobile app