No additional incentive should be needed to see Mission: Impossible — Fallout in IMAX. It’s an awesome movie that’s even better in IMAX. (The ending helicopter sequence was shot in IMAX and looks spectacular that way. My eyeballs have only now just started to chill out from the sensory overload.) But if you do need extra coaxing to go to IMAX for M:I this weekend, how’s this? The movie will play with a special IMAX preview of First Man, Damien Chazelle’s upcoming biopic about Neil Armstrong, the first man on the Moon, which stars Ryan Gosling as the title character.

The teaser above doesn’t give you much of a taste of what you will see, but I imagine some of it will involve Gosling in a big rocket flying to the damn Moon. That or he’ll be playing a keytar or something, and it will turn out First Man is secretly a stealth La La Land sequel. Honestly, I would be okay with that. As long as it’s still a musical, and all the songs are about flying to the Moon, I’m totally down. (Frank Sinatra cover, here we come.)

First Man opens in theaters on October 12. Mission: Impossible - Fallout opens in theaters tonight. What are you waiting for? You should already be on your way to the theater to watch it.

