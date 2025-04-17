The Next ‘Star Wars’ Film Has Its Official Title

It’s official: Ryan Gosling is headed to the galaxy far, far away.

At Star Wars Celebration in Japan this week, Gosling and director Shawn Levy took the stage to officially announce their upcoming Star Wars film, just the second that will (hopefully) hit theaters in the last eight years.

The film will be called Star Wars: Starfighter. A post on the news on StarWars.com states that the film is “set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” and that “Gosling will play a brand-new character teased by the actor’s appearance on stage [at Star Wars Celebration].”

Production on Star Wars: Starfighter is set to begin this fall. A recent report claimed Levy and Gosling wanted recent Oscar winner Mikey Madison for a role in the film, but she supposedly passed on the project.

While I wouldn’t presume it will be connected to it in any way, there has previously been a video game titled Star Wars: Starfighter. Released in 2001 on PlayStation 2 and Xbox, it let players take control of various spaceships for missions set around the events of the Star Wars prequels. (That will for sure be different than the movie, given its timeline.)

Star Wars: Starfighter is now scheduled to open in theaters on May 28, 2027. That’s a little over one year after the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu (on May 22, 2026), and just three weeks after Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. If those dates all hold, that will be quite a week.

