McDonald’s has finally revealed their new KPop Demon Hunters collaboration.

It’s the “battle for the fans,” according to the collaboration’s tagline, as HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys face off with two distinct McDonald’s meals catered to adult fans.

The HUNTR/X meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium-size soft drink, and Ramyeon McShaker Fries inspired by the K-pop trio’s favorite snack. The spicy seasoning is inspired by South Korean flavors including soy sauce, garlic, sesame, and chili.

The meal also comes with two sauces: Hunter Sauce, which is a sweet chili sauce, and Demon Sauce, which is a spicy, purple mustard.

As for the Saja Boys, the demonic boy band is getting its own breakfast meal, available during breakfast hours (typically until 10:30AM or 11AM local time). The Saja Boys meal includes a Spicy Saja McMuffin topped with a “peppery Spicy Saja Sauce,” hash browns, and a small soft drink. (“Soda Pop,” obviously.)

A special, brand-new McFlurry will also be available for fans during the collaboration’s run. The Derpy McFlurry, named after the lovable blue tiger spirit from the movie, features vanilla soft serve blended with berry-flavored boba (popping pearls) and wild berry sauce.

READ MORE: KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Moves Forward With Original Directors

Does the KPop Demon Hunters McDonald’s Meal Come With a Toy?

The McDonald’s KPop Demon Hunters collaboration is aimed at adult fans. While the meals don’t come with a traditional Happy Meal toy, each meal does come with an exclusive collectible photo card featuring various characters from the film, with eight total to collect.

The card pack also includes a Derpy access card. Fans who scan the QR code on the Derpy access card via the McDonald’s app can unlock exclusive content through April 26.

When Can I Get the McDonald’s KPop Demon Hunters Meal?

You won’t have to wait long to get your hands on some spicy ramyeon shaker fries. In collaboration with Netflix, the KPop Demon Hunters McDonald’s meal launches at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide on March 31.

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McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys That Are Very Valuable From rare ‘80s action figures to Disney collectibles and modern brand collaborations, these McDonald’s Happy Meal toys are worth quite a bit more than the defunct Dollar Menu. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell