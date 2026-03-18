‘KPop Demon Hunters’ World Tour in the Works From Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters, or rather HUNTR/X, are going on tour!

Bloomberg reports Netflix is planning to bring KPop Demon Hunters live to major cities around the globe for a sprawling world tour in 2027, ahead of the animated film’s highly anticipated sequel.

Netflix aims to book HUNTR/X concerts in staged arenas that can hold up to 20,000 fans.

The company has reportedly discussed bringing the real-life singers behind HUNTR/X — Ejae (Rumi), Audrey Nuna (Mira), and Rei Ami (Zooey) — live on tour, but has also considered using virtual performers for certain shows.

Ejae, Nuna, and Ami already have a taste of what it’s like to be on stage together as a performing trio.

The three artists have been performing “Golden” on the late-night TV circuit. They also performed the Oscar-winning song live at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, where the film took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.

READ MORE: Kpop Demon Hunters Joins the Criterion Collection

It’s unclear what the set list for a live KPop Demon Hunters tour would look like. There are only seven character-performed songs in the film, one of which is a ballad between Rumi and Jinu. HUNTR/X perform four songs as a band, while Saja Boys perform two.

The soundtrack to the film was a huge success, notching five nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where it won “Best Song Written for Visual Media.”

It’s also the first movie soundtrack in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to feature four songs in the Top 10 simultaneously: “Golden,” “Your Idol,” “Soda Pop,” and “How It’s Done.”

A sequel to the hit 2025 animated movie is already in the works at Sony Pictures Animation, which will produce the film. Development is currently in very “early stages.”

The sequel is moving forward with original directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who recently signed a multi-year writing and directing contract with Netflix.

The sequel is not expected to release until 2029 or later, according to reports.

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